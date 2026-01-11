Report: Miami DB Bryce Fitzgerald robbed at party by suspects with rifles

Miami has had plenty of cause to celebrate in recent days, following a victory over Ole Miss that sent the program to the national championship game. However, freshman defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald was reportedly robbed while at a party.

According to NBC6, Fitzgerald was robbed while at a party at an Airbnb in Florida City. Citing police, NBC6 reported that “several suspects armed with rifles entered the home and robbed Fitzgerald.”

The suspects stole jewelry, and there were no injuries reported from the incident. An investigation is now underway.

Bryce Fitzgerald has been one of the stars in the secondary for Miami. He has picked off a team-high six passes, including snagging two interceptions in the team’s opening playoff game against Texas A&M.

On the season, Bryce Fitzgerald has posted very respectable numbers. He has logged 15 tackles, 1.0 tackles for a loss, 1.0 sacks, the six interceptions, two pass breakups and two quarterback hurries.

Bryce Fitzgerald, Miami quieted the doubters

Miami took its second loss of the season on Nov. 1, losing to SMU in overtime. Carson Beck threw a costly interception and, at the time, many counted the Hurricanes out of the College Football Playoff race. Now, thanks to some Selection Sunday good fortune, Mario Cristobal has been able to lead his team on an incredible run.

Beating Ole Miss in Thursday’s Fiesta Bowl sent Miami to the national championship game. Some believed they should never have even been in the 12-team field. For those people, Cristobal had a little message during his postgame interview.

“Whoever counted us out, they’re never a part of the equation,” Cristobal told ESPN’s Laura Rutledge. “They never will be as long as I’m fortunate enough to be the head coach at Miami. The outside noise will never be. The guys inside made a decision that they were going to come work every single day and find a way to bring great energy, great enthusiasm, and find a way to be 1-0.”

On3’s Griffin McVeigh also contributed to this report.