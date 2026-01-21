Miami defensive lineman Artavius Jones has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He played the past two seasons with the Hurricanes, appearing in two games.

Jones played high school football for Blountstown (FL), where he was a four-star recruit in the 2024 cycle. He ranked as the No. 237 overall player and No. 24 defensive lineman according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Miami is of course coming off of an appearance in the national championship, where it lost against Indiana on Monday. Hurricanes players who wish to enter the transfer portal have a five-day window to do so that began on Tuesday.

Artavius Jones is the 14th player that Miami has seen enter the transfer portal so far this offseason. He is also the third defensive lineman to do so, joining Donta Simpson and Daylen Russell.

Additionally, Miami has also added six players through the transfer portal so far. Their biggest addition is former Boston College safety Omar Thornton, who ranks as the No. 103 overall player in On3’s transfer portal player rankings.

Given that it was focused on playing in the College Football Playoff, Miami didn’t have as much attention to give to the transfer portal when it opened a few weeks ago. But now that the season is over with, expect that to change as they look to build their roster for another run at a title in 2026.

Miami offensive lineman Nino Francavilla plans to enter Transfer Portal

Jones was not the only Hurricanes player to make the decision to enter the transfer portal the day after Miami’s national championship loss. Offensive lineman Nino Francavilla also plans to enter the Transfer Portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Nino Francavilla played his high school football at Cheshire Academy in Connecticut, though he is a native of Toronto. A member of the Class of 2024, Francavilla was a three-star recruit. He was the 1,988th-ranked player and the 175th-ranked interior offensive lineman in that recruiting cycle. Coming out of high school, he would choose to go to Miami over several Ivy League offers, including from Penn, Dartmouth, and Columbia.

Of note, Francavilla started his high school career at Loomis Chaffee, also in Connecticut. He ended up transferring to Cheshire Academy for his post-graduate season.

As a true freshman in 2024, Francavilla played in five regular season games. That included three non-conference games, as well as a pair of ACC battles. Among them was the win against Florida State. Francavilla followed that up by playing in two games during the 2025 season. Those were the Bethune-Cookman and NC State games.

