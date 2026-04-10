Miami redshirt freshman guard Jordyn Kee has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed the news. He is seeking his third program in three seasons.

As a true freshman at Georgia (2024-25), Kee redshirted to preserve a year of eligibility. He then appeared in just eight games for Miami this season, where he averaged 0.4 points, 0.4 rebounds, and 0.4 assists.

Kee is the fourth Miami player to announce their intentions to enter the Portal. He joins guard Noam Dovrat, forward Treyvon Maddox, and guard Tru Washington.

NEW: Miami guard Jordyn Kee has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.



Kee previously transferred from Georgia.https://t.co/Im777miSMM pic.twitter.com/e7yhG6GQ4Z — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 10, 2026

The first season of the Jai Lucas era at Miami marked a return to national relevance for the Hurricanes. At the time of Miami‘s hire of Lucas from Duke‘s staff, the Hurricanes were coming off a disastrous 7-24 campaign under interim head coach Bill Courtney. This season, Miami accrued a 26-9 record and advanced to the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.

“For me, I felt like this could be a special place. And that’s why, when the job opened, I kind of did everything I could to get involved. I’ll say it that way,” Lucas said following Miami‘s Round of 32 loss to Purdue. “And then once I got to meet the people, once I got to meet (Athletic Director) Dan (Radakovich) and (Senior Deputy Director of Athletics) Brian (Baptiste) and Joe (Zagacki) and the administration and the support system that we have at Miami, it was a no-brainer.

“And it’s the people that make places. We have good people at the university, and then we had great people in the building this year with the players in the locker room and these three to the right of me. That made my job easy.”

Miami has won 26-plus games in three of past five seasons

Miami collected strong wins over Ole Miss, No. 11 North Carolina, NC State, No. 24 Louisville, and Missouri this year. The trajectory of the program is certainly up, in what will be a brawl for all in the ACC next season.

“Half the battle is making sure you get the right people in there, and then once you get the right people, you just gotta figure it out,” Lucas continued following Miami‘s Round of 32 loss. “So, I was blessed to have the right people, have great young men, and have great support from administration and then the fans this year. The fans! Instagram, Twitter, and then at the end of the year, just packing the Watsco. We really have built a great foundation.”

“Now it’s my job to keep it going and keep it rolling to where this time next year we’re talking about going to the Sweet 16, not just the season ending. So that’s the goal, that’s the plan, until you win National Championships.”

Although the Hurricanes are on track to be one of the top teams in the conference next season, Jordyn Kee will not be sticking around.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.