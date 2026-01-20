Miami linebacker Bobby Washington Jr. has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He didn’t see any action for the Hurricanes this past season.

In three seasons at Miami, Washington made 14 appearances. He recorded seven total tackles and was credited for half a sack. He redshirted his true freshman season after only making four appearances.

Bobby Washington Jr. played high school football at Miami Palmetto (FL), where he was a three-star recruit. He was the No. 455 overall player and No. 46 linebacker in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Miami finished the 2025 season with a 13-3 overall record and a 6-2 mark in conference play. Despite being the 10-seed in the College Football Playoff, the Hurricanes advanced to the national championship, where they ultimately fell to Indiana.

En route to the national championship game, Miami defeated Texas A&M, Ohio State and Ole Miss. The run was a stunning display of resiliency for the Hurricanes, who fell apart late in the 2024 campaign and, in turn, were excluded from the CFP.

Miami is undoubtedly hurting after falling just short of a national title. Nonetheless, Miami head coach Mario Cristobal couldn’t be prouder of his team’s efforts.

“Any loss of course is always going to be painful, but I’d like to reflect upon the fact that these guys won 13 games this year and won a postseason playoff game,” Cristobal said. “Got to the playoffs for the first time in Miami history and beat four top 10 teams, beat seven top 25 teams, won the Fiesta Bowl, won the Cotton Bowl, and I’ll take full blame, we’re one drive short of winning the National Championship.

I don’t see anything a negative, but I do see pain in moments like this, and we should if we’re a competitor that’s worth anything. You feel it and you use it and you give those feelings a direction. I know the guys coming back will, and I know that the guys moving on will also use that as fuel.”

