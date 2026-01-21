Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Nino Francavilla plans to enter the Transfer Portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He has primarily worked on the interior of the offensive line and the center position.

Nino Francavilla played his high school football at Cheshire Academy in Connecticut, though he is a native of Toronto. A member of the Class of 2024, Francavilla was a three-star recruit. He was the 1,988th-ranked player and the 175th-ranked interior offensive lineman in that recruiting cycle. Coming out of high school, he would choose to go to Miami over several Ivy League offers, including from Penn, Dartmouth, and Columbia.

Of note, Francavilla started his high school career at Loomis Chaffee, also in Connecticut. He ended up transferring to Cheshire Academy for his post-graduate season.

As a true freshman in 2024, Francavilla played in five regular season games. That included three non-conference games, as well as a pair of ACC battles. Among them was the win against Florida State. Francavilla followed that up by playing in two games during the 2025 season. Those were the Bethune-Cookman and NC State games.

This past season was an excellent one on the field for the Miami Hurricanes. After going 10-2 during the regular season, the Hurricanes were able to make it to the College Football Playoff. There, the Hurricanes quickly went on a run, winning three games in a row to play for a national championship. However, it was in the National Championship Game when that run came to an end, falling to Indiana. That left Miami at 13-3, coming up just short of winning it all.

The Transfer Portal was moved from December to January this offseason. Officially, it would close on January 16th. Furthermore, the Spring transfer window was removed, making this winter the only opportunity for players to enter the portal. Despite it closing on January 16th, the portal remains open for players to enter from teams whose seasons finished after that point, like Miami. Of course, all the teams nationally can still take players who are already in or entering the Transfer Portal.

For Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal, this is going to be an interesting new challenge to navigate. He was forced to recruit from the portal before knowing the entirety of his own transfers. There also won’t be another opportunity to fill in the gaps on his roster later. So, there’s no rest in recruiting after a long season.

