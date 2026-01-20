Miami QB Carson Beck says season with Hurricanes 'saved me'

The ending wasn’t how Carson Beck imagined it going. An interception had cost the Miami Hurricanes a shot at the endzone, and Indiana was celebrating a national championship. Despite all of that, when asked about it after the game, Beck was still certain that this year in Coral Gables had been the best of his life.

“Yeah, it was,” Carson Beck said. “And not because we made the national championship, not because won a bunch of football games or we made great plays or things of that sort. Man, for me, my whole entire life changed.”

Carson Beck began his college career in 2020 with the Georgia Bulldogs. There, he won two national championships, but was the backup for those runs. He’d get his own opportunity to lead the Bulldogs, but came up short in each of the two seasons he had been there. His second season would end in a disaster, as he suffered a torn UCL in the SEC Championship Game before entering the Transfer Portal, facing the unknown.

“You know, 365 days ago, I was in just a really dark place,” Beck said. “And I was trying to see the light at the end of the tunnel. It was a really difficult thing. There was just a lot going on, mentally, physically, emotionally, to be able to battle and fight through the roller-coaster that life is.”

Beck would land at Miami. There, he had to rehab from his injury before he was able to get back on the field and start developing chemistry with his teammates. Going through that was important in Beck’s journey, though. His head coach, Mario Cristobal, explained how it helped make him an example for the rest of the Hurricanes in the process.

“I think a guy who’s been through what he’s been through what he’s been through,” Cristobal said. “Both physically and some of the other outside stuff, I think he’s a great example for all of us, young and old, on how you’re supposed to handle yourself and your business throughout adversity.”

Carson Beck finished the season completing 72.4 percent of his passes for 3,813 yards and 30 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. He also added two rushing touchdowns. In the process, he led Miami to an appearance in the National Championship Game.

“I really couldn’t have done it without all these people around me,” Beck said. “This university truly saved me and helped me rebuild into the man that I am today.”

Now, Carson Beck is going to turn his attention to the next step in his playing career. That’s the NFL Draft and seeing what he can become as a professional.