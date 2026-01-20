Miami quarterback Emory Williams plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. He just finished up his redshirt sophomore season with the Hurricanes.

Williams didn’t see the field much in 2025. He passed for 156 yards in limited action. Over three seasons with the Hurricanes, he’s thrown for four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Williams played high school football at Milton (Milton, FL), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 627 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal lasted 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16. Players have had just over two weeks to enter the portal, but they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, which varies throughout the sport.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

More on Miami, 2025-26 NCAA Transfer Portal

Meanwhile, South Carolina transfer wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs has committed to Miami, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports. He was the No. 102 ranked player (No. 21 WR) in On3’s Transfer Portal Rankings.

Jacobs was South Carolina‘s second-leading receiver this season, behind just Nyck Harbor. The Fort Pierce, FL native hauled in 32 receptions for 548 yards and four touchdowns. Across three seasons of college football (one at Florida State and two at South Carolina), Jacobs boasts 47 catches for 789 yards and five touchdowns.

Prior to enrolling at Florida State, Jacobs was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 338 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 52 WR in his class and the No. 60 overall player from the state of Florida, hailing from Fort Pierce Westwood.

— On3’s Daniel Hager contributed to this article.