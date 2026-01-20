Miami staffer reveals what led to Mark Fletcher throwing punches after loss to Indiana in National Championship

There was an ugly moment following the National Championship Game on Monday night. Cameras caught Miami running back Mark Fletcher throwing punches at Indiana defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker.

The incident led to a small skirmish. The two players needed to be broken up and directed back to their respective sidelines. It was, at the time, unclear what had led to Fletcher throwing those punches. That is, until on Tuesday, when Miami director of recruiting Mike Rumph weighed in on social media.

Miami's Mark Fletcher Jr. and Indiana's Tyrique Tucker had to be separated after the CFP National Championship game. pic.twitter.com/pXja5LtGt8 — ESPN (@espn) January 20, 2026

“Dude was talking about Mark’s dad who passed away last year,” Rumph wrote on social media. “Mark is and always will be one of the most classy people you will meet. RIP Mr. Fletcher.”

The ESPN broadcast had earlier brought up Mark Fletcher’s relationship with his father. Shortly after his 57-yard touchdown run in the second half, sideline reporter Molly McGrath shared how Fletcher looks to keep his father’s spirit alive, as well as their personal connection.

“Mark Fletcher Jr’s day began with a text to his late father, as he does before every single game,” Molly McGrath reported. “Fletcher texted his dad at 5:45 this morning, saying, ‘Good morning, dad. Be with me, boss man. I love you.’ Mark Fletcher senior, passed away October 2024 and his son keeps him alive in everything he does. He keeps his old cell phone just so he can text dad before games and on hard days, you see ‘LLBM’ on his eye back. That is ‘Long live Big Mark,’ his dad. Mario Cristobal says he has the best seat in the house,” McGrath said. “And he sure did for that touchdown.”

Fletcher has a very strong relationship with his entire family. His mother, Linda, hates flying but loves watching her son play. So, she’s driven over 18,000 miles to make sure she was able to attend every Miami game this season.

Besides the incident with Tucker, Fletcher was also seen on camera shaking hands and congratulating several Indiana players. That included quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who he seemed to be having a conversation with.

Tyrique Tucker was also trolling Mark Fletcher after the skirmish between the two of them. On social media, quoting a video of the incident, he wrote, “HOLD THAT L RING US.” He also used a clown emoji and a laughing emoji.

Mark Fletcher finished the National Championship Game rushing for 112 yards on 17 carries. That led all rushers. He would also add two touchdowns. It wasn’t enough to overcome Indiana, though, with the Hurricanes following 27-21 in an emotional game.