Miami tight end Brock Schott plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal when it opens on Friday, 247Sports’ Tom Loy reported on Thursday evening. Schott has spent one season at Miami.

The freshman has been lightly used. His lone contributions this season came in a game against Bethune-Cookman on Sept. 6, when he recorded two catches for 24 yards.

Prior to enrolling at Miami, Brock Schott was ranked as one of the top tight ends in the country. He ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 246 overall player in the nation in his class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Schott also checked in as the No. 13 tight end in the class. He was the No. 6 overall player from the state of Indiana, hailing from Leo (IN) Leo Junior/Senior.

As a senior in high school, Brock Schott recorded 28 catches for 462 yards and five touchdowns as a senior, playing in 11 games. He was named “Mr. Football” at the tight end position by IFCA in his final year in school.

Brock Schott joins Chance Robinson in departing

Brock Schott wasn’t the only offensive player to plan to enter the NCAA transfer portal. On Friday afternoon, receiver Chance Robinson was also reported to enter the NCAA transfer portal when it formally opens on Friday, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Robinson will have three seasons of collegiate eligibility remaining after qualifying for a redshirt this past season. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Robinson appeared in two games this season and has played in just five games across his two-year career with Miami, but has yet to record any statistics in college.

Robinson signed with the Hurricanes as a four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle, where the St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) product was the No. 27-ranked receiver and the No. 165-ranked player overall, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Robinson opted to stay home and signed with Miami over offers from Ole Miss and Ohio State, citing his relationship with Hurricanes receivers coach Kevin Beard, according to CaneSport. Still, former Buckeyes receivers coach Brian Hartline played an integral role in Robinson’s recruitment prior to his signing, which could make USF a transfer option now that Hartline is the Bulls’ new head coach.

On3’s Alex Byington also contributed to this report.