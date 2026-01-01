Miami receiver Chance Robinson plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when it formally opens on Friday, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Robinson will have three seasons of collegiate eligibility remaining after qualifying for a redshirt this past season.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Robinson appeared in two games this season and has played in just five games across his two-year career with Miami, but has yet to record any statistics in college. Robinson signed with the Hurricanes as a four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle, where the St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) product was the No. 27-ranked receiver and the No. 165-ranked player overall, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Robinson opted to stay home and signed with Miami over offers from Ole Miss and Ohio State, citing his relationship with Hurricanes receivers coach Kevin Beard, according to CaneSport. Still, former Buckeyes receivers coach Brian Hartline played an integral role in Robinson’s recruitment prior to his signing, which could make USF a transfer option now that Hartline is the Bulls’ new head coach.

Robinson’s brief Miami career was hampered by injuries, including a hamstring injury that slowed his development as a true freshman in 2024 and severely limited him this past Spring. Ahead of this season, Robinson was hopeful for a breakout sophomore campaign after declaring himself “100-percent” healthy.

“I’m feeling great, ready to work,” Robinson told On3’s CaneSport in August. “I had a good summer, good summer training. I’m feeling good, have a good desire in camp and am just competing. I just have to stay on top of it (the hamstring), I’m 100 percent, putting it all on the line and going out there and making plays.”

Robinson is the second Miami player to reveal plans to enter the portal following the Hurricanes’ 24-14 upset of defending national champion Ohio State in Wednesday night’s Cotton Bowl national quarterfinal, joining defensive lineman Donta Simpson.

Miami advances past Ohio State in CFP

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum reacted to Miami’s win on Thursday morning’s Get Up. Finebaum went as far to say the Hurricanes “bullied” the Buckeyes, which is not what most expected. Even Vegas had Miami underdogs by nearly 10 points.

“I was shocked how Miami bullied Ohio State,” Finebaum said. “We really haven’t seen that all year. We saw them struggle against Indiana, but I think we just got a false sense of security with Ohio State, starting back with the game between Arch Manning and Texas. Because they were so dominant and then they were really not challenged again.”

