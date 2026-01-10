Michael Irvin has become a staple for Miami on the sidelines throughout their College Football Playoff run. He even joined in on the celebration during their victory over Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl on Thursday.

Quarterback Carson Beck ran in the go-ahead touchdown with 18 seconds left to make it a 31-27 Miami lead, and the Hurricanes never looked back. Check out the video below of Irving, as he hopped in the celebration during the moments immediately after.

Not every team can claim a legendary wide receiver with this much energy. Irvin has been a major boost to Miami’s sidelines over the course of their run, and now there’s only one more game on the docket for the Hurricanes.

Indiana’s victory over Oregon in the Peach Bowl means the national championship is set. The Hoosiers will take on Miami, looking to continue their dominant run through the College Football Playoff.

More on Miami vs. Indiana, National Championship

However, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy sees a “recipe” for Miami to find success against a physical Indiana team. The matchup is sure to come down to the line of scrimmage with the offensive lines front-and-center, and McElroy said the Hurricanes’ game plan needs to be controlling time of possession.

That was the approach Miami took against Ole Miss, largely keeping the Rebels’ offense on the sideline. McElroy said the Hurricanes need to make sure Fernando Mendoza sees the field as little as possible because Indiana has shown it can match their physicality.

“I think Miami can play with anybody,” McElroy said Friday on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt. “I think their physicality along both lines of scrimmage will neutralize most talent advantages that some teams have. ‘Most,’ say that with a gigantic caveat because this team does not get dismantled.

“You can match their physicality all you want. They’re going to beat you with scheme and technique. And they’re going to get those big offensive linemen on island and they’re going to get that big offensive line … they won’t be able to play with the same level of unison that you see all the time from Miami’s group.

“The recipe is clear for Miami. You run the ball, you keep Fernando Mendoza on the sideline. Simple. … The only way that you’re going to be able to disrupt his rhythm is with a tremendous internal pass rush. He’s really, really athletic.”

— On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this article.