Report: Michael Yormark a 'name to watch' for Miami AD target after Dan Radakovich retirement

After news broke of Dan Radakovich’s plans to retire as Miami athletics director, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Michael Yormark as a “name to watch” as a target. He is the president and CEO of Roc Nation Sports International and the twin brother of Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark.

Michael Yormark became co-CEO of Roc Nation Unified in 2019, along with Brett. He previously served as the president and COO of the Florida Panthers, which is part of the reason he has strong ties in South Florida, as ESPN noted.

Yormark joined the Panthers in 2003 as COO and became president from 2007-13, according to his LinkedIn profile. Roc Nation brought him aboard in 2013 as president and chief of branding and strategy before naming him president in 2019. He then relocated to the company’s London office in the UK.

Radakovich took over as Miami’s athletics director in 2021 after previously holding the same role at Clemson from 2012-21. Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellenger reported Radakovich is expected to announce his retirement “soon” and is working on a deal to stay on as an advisor.

Radakovich’s arrival at Miami came as the school also made a change at football head coach. Manny Diaz was out after the 2021 season and Mario Cristobal returned to his alma mater after serving as the head coach at Oregon. This past year – Cristobal’s fourth at the helm – the Hurricanes made a run to the national championship game.

Additionally, Radakovich hired Jai Lucas as Miami’s men’s basketball head coach following Jim Larranaga’s retirement. The former Duke assistant found quick success in Year 1 this past season, leading the Hurricanes to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 26-9 overall record.

Dan Radakovich, 67, got his MBA from Miami and worked for the school as an athletic business manager from 1983-85. He then became the associate athletics director at Long Beach State from 1989-94 and took the same role at South Carolina from 1994-2000. That’s when he got his first shot as an AD at American before taking over as the senior associate AD at LSU from 2001-06.

Georgia Tech hired Radakovich as its athletics director from 2006-12, which is when Clemson hired him. All told, he spent the last 20 years as an AD in the ACC, but is now preparing to walk away.