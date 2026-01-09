Nick Saban calls out 'mismanagement' from Miami offense to end first half in Fiesta Bowl

Miami leads Ole Miss 17-13 at halftime of the Fiesta Bowl. However, Nick Saban believes the Hurricanes are lucky to have the lead in the first place.

The Hurricanes had possession of the ball, leading by a touchdown with just over a minute left in the half deep in their own territory. On first down, Miami called a pass play that resulted in a Carson Beck sack — the first of the night. This led to a three-and-out for Miami, and eventually a 58-yard field goal by Rebels kicker Lucas Carneiro. Saban would have rather seen Miami stay conservative in that situation.

“Two minute (offense) at the end of the half is not like two minute at the end of the game, right? You’re trying to steal a score, but don’t give the other team the ball back where they have good field position and they can score,” Saban explained. “So they get sacked on first down. Now, Ole Miss is going to use their time outs.

“If they just ran the ball, they (Ole Miss) probably wouldn’t even have called timeout. So I think that’s a bit of a mismanagement, but they got out of it with three points.”

While Saban believes Miami’s late half clock management could have been improved — there’s not much that Miami hasn’t done offensively this half. They’ve out-gained Ole Miss 228 yards to 145 during the first two quarters, and Beck has more than half (156) of the total yards Rebels QB Trinidad Chambliss has (71) at the break.

Saban said that aside from the sack at the end of the half, the only thing that has stopped the Miami offense are penalties. In the first 30 minutes, Miami was called for four penalties resulting in 34 total yards lost. However, they’re dominating Ole Miss in time of possession 22:44 to 7:16.

Miami will receive the opening kickoff of the second half as they look to go up two scores on the Rebels early in the third quarter. Fans can watch the exciting finish to this matchup live on ESPN. The winner will take on either Indiana or Oregon in the national championship game on Jan. 19.