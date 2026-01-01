Although it entered the game as the biggest underdog of the College Football Quarterfinal round, No. 10 Miami shocked the world and downed defending National Champion No. 2 Ohio State 24-14 in Wednesday night’s Goodyear Cotton Bowl.

The Hurricanes are now two wins away from their first National Championship since 2001. They will face the winner of No. 3 Georgia/No. 6 Ole Miss in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 8, with a spot in the national title game on the line.

Following Wednesday night’s big win for ‘The U,’ legendary head coach Nick Saban labeled Miami as ‘the real deal’ heading into the College Football Playoff Semifinals. Clearly, Saban is all-in on his former assistant, Mario Cristobal.

“The thing that impressed me the most was how relentless Miami competes in a game,” Saban said on Thursday morning’s edition of ‘College GameDay‘. “When Ohio State came out and answered the bell in the second half, Miami just kept playing. They drove through the smoke and made the plays they had to make when they had to make them. A couple of third down conversions on that last drive, which was critical.

“These guys are the real deal, and they’re peaking at the right time. They’re playing their best ball of the season right now, which is attributed to the coaching staff and players’ commitment to a standard, which they’re playing to.”

No. 10 Miami never trailed in 24-14 win over No. 2 Ohio State

Miami never trailed in the game, as it jumped out to a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter thanks to a nine-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Carson Beck to star running back Mark Fletcher Jr. Ohio State drove the length of the field and looked to tie the game, but Buckeye quarterback Julian Sayin was picked off by Miami DB Keionte Scott. Scott returned the interception 72 yards for a pick-six, propelling the ‘Canes to a 14-0 advantage.

A one-yard touchdown run from Ohio State running back Bo Jackson cut into the deficit, but a Miami field goal drew it back out to 17-7. It appeared the Buckeyes had all the momentum following a Jeremiah Smith 14-yard receiving touchdown, but a CharMar Brown five-yard touchdown run with just under a minute remaining dashed all hope of an Ohio State comeback.

“You’ve seen how we work and how we practice,” head coach Mario Cristobal said postgame. “They got tired of hearing from everybody. We’re focused on us.”

Cristobal was heavily criticized during the early years of his Miami head coaching tenure, as the Hurricanes suffered losses to programs such as Middle Tennessee State, Rutgers, and Syracuse (which practically kept them out of the 2024 CFP). He, however, has stuck it out, and has his alma mater closer to a National Championship than they’ve been in 25 years.