Nick Saban on Miami making national championship: 'The U is back'

On Thursday, 10-seed Miami defeated 6-seed Ole Miss 31-27 to advance to the national championship for the first time since 2001. During halftime of the Peach Bowl on Friday, ESPN analyst and seven-time national champion Nick Saban raved about Miami’s postseason success.

“I’m happy for them too. I think this is great for the city of Miami. The U is back, and that’s really, really good,” Saban said. “Glad they’re playing in Hard Rock. That’s going to all be great.

“But, I tell you what they helped Ole Miss a lot in the game last night. But, what impressed me the most was the resiliency they showed to keep playing the next play and overcome the adversity that they created themselves. If you’re going to win big games, you have to be able to do that, because things are not always going to be perfect.”

In the 80s and 90s, Miami was synonymous with excellence in college football. However, the Hurricanes’ success gradually dwindled away and, by the 2010s, the program was a shell of its former self.

In 2022, Miami hired Mario Cristobal to be its next head coach. His first year at the helm was far from a dominant campaign. Miami went 5-7 and 3-5 against ACC opponents.

Alas, Cristobal continued to build the program, guiding the Hurricanes to a 7-6 record the following season. Then, in 2024, Miami broke through, posting its first 10-win season since 2017 and narrowly missing the College Football Playoff.

Now, Miami is having its best season in a quarter of a century. The Hurricanes’ storybook postseason almost never happened. Many fans believed Miami didn’t deserve a CFP bid after losing two games in conference play.

Nonetheless, the CFP selection committee honored Miami’s season-opening win over Notre Dame. Now, the Hurricanes are on the cusp of etching their names into college football lore. Mario Cristobal couldn’t be prouder of his team.

“They know exactly who they are, and they know what it took to get us to this point and they were not settling for getting to this point just to get here,” Cristobal said after the win Thursday. “They weren’t going to let anything get in the way.

“All they did was do what they do every single day on the Greentree Practice Field and did it to an elite level to finish the game. Again, I can’t speak more highly or proudly enough of them and their resilience.”