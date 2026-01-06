Paul Finebaum identifies the biggest key for Miami in CFP semifinal vs. Ole Miss

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum identified the biggest key of Miami’s College Football Playoff semifinal against Ole Miss this week. It’ll be how the Hurricanes’ defense matchup against QB Trinidad Chambliss.

Mario Cristobal’s crew has done a fantastic job in two playoff games to this point, but Chambliss was on a different level in recent weeks. Ole Miss looks like a true national championship-caliber team.

“I want to see about the defensive line of Miami,” Finebaum said on Get Up. “They have already taken out Texas A&M, one of the best teams in the country. They beat Ohio State, arguably one or two. And now can they do it against the most dynamic player in the country, and that’s Trinidad Chambliss. Georgia has great players, but they could not stop him. Can Miami’s elite defensive line put a dent in him? That could be the key to the game.”

If you want a proper evaluation of Miami’s defense, from the outside anyway, look no further than Nick Saban. He came away really impressed with the Hurricanes’ tenacity.

“The thing that impressed me the most was how relentless Miami competes in a game,” Saban said on College GameDay. “When Ohio State came out and answered the bell in the second half, Miami just kept playing. They drove through the smoke and made the plays they had to make when they had to make them. A couple of third down conversions on that last drive, which was critical.

“These guys are the real deal, and they’re peaking at the right time. They’re playing their best ball of the season right now, which is attributed to the coaching staff and players’ commitment to a standard, which they’re playing to.”

The Hurricanes are now two wins away from their first National Championship since 2001. Cristobal was heavily criticized during the early years of his Miami head coaching tenure, as the Hurricanes suffered losses to programs such as Middle Tennessee State, Rutgers, and Syracuse (which practically kept them out of the 2024 CFP). He, however, has stuck it out, and has his alma mater closer to a National Championship than they’ve been in 25 years.