Report: Miami AD Dan Radakovich expected to announce retirement

Miami athletic director Dan Radakovich is planning to announce his retirement soon, per Yahoo! Sports‘ Ross Dellenger. University officials reportedly delivered the news to school board members today.

Radakovich has been Miami’s athletic director since 2021. During his tenure, he’s hired head football coach Mario Cristobal and first-year basketball coach Jai Lucas.

Cristobal led the Hurricanes to a national championship game appearance last season and has cemented Miami as of the top destinations in college football. Meanwhile, Lucas guided Miami to a 26-9 record in his debut campaign before ultimately suffering a second-round loss in the NCAA Tournament.

Before Lucas took the reins of Miami’s men’s basketball program, the Hurricanes made a run to the Final Four in 2023. Radakovich was instrumental to the Hurricanes’ success. In 2026, Radakovich was named one of four NACDA Athletic Directors of the Year for FBS.

Before becoming Miami’s athletic director, Radakovich serves as AD at Clemson (2012-21), Georgia Tech (2006-12) and American (2000-01). He was at the helm of Clemson athletics when the school’s football team won national titles in 2016 and 2018.

With the collegiate landscape continuing to change, Radakovich’s replacement will be pivotal to Miami’s future athletic success. ESPN’s Pete Thamel revealed an early candidate to be Miami’s next AD.

“With Dan Radakovich set to retire, the name to watch for Miami to target in the AD search is Michael Yormark, the president and CEO of ROC Nation Sports International,” Thamel wrote on X. “He has deep ties in South Florida and has drawn the interest of top school officials.

“Yormark is the twin brother of Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. He’s a veteran sports executive who served as the President and CEO of the Florida Panthers and worked 12 total years with the Panthers, which gives him a lot of exposure in that corridor of the country.”

Michael Yormark became co-CEO of Roc Nation Unified in 2019, along with Brett. He previously served as the president and COO of the Florida Panthers, which is part of the reason he has strong ties in South Florida.

Yormark joined the Panthers in 2003 as COO and became president from 2007-13, according to his LinkedIn profile. Roc Nation brought him aboard in 2013 as president and chief of branding and strategy before naming him president in 2019. He then relocated to the company’s London office in the UK.