Former Robert Morris power forward DeSean Goode has committed to transfer to Miami, he announced Sunday evening on social media. He will have two years of eligibility remaining in Coral Gables.

The 6-foot-8, 230-pound Goode committed to the Hurricanes following an official visit to campus this weekend. Considered one of the most sought-after low-majors products in the portal, Goode was also being heavily recruited by Kansas, Louisville, and St. John’s.

Goode comes to Miami following a breakout sophomore season in which he was named the 2025-26 Horizon League Player of the Year after averaging 15.2 points and a team-leading 8.7 rebounds in 33 games for the Colonials. He also shot 62.9% from the floor and 57.1% from 3-point range last season.

Goode is the third transfer commitment for second-year Hurricanes coach Jai Lucas, following commitments from former Georgia center Somoto Cyril and former Villanova point guard Acaden Lewis last week. Goode was ranked as a four-star transfer, the No. 23 power forward in the 2026 class and No. 84 player overall, according to the On3 Transfer Portal Player Rankings.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Year 1 of the Jai Lucas era at Miami marked a return to national relevance for the Hurricanes. Coming off a disastrous 7-24 campaign in 2024-25 under interim head coach Bill Courtney, Lucas completely flipped the Hurricanes’ fortune in hardcourt with a 26-9 record that included a run to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

“For me, I felt like this could be a special place. And that’s why, when the job opened, I kind of did everything I could to get involved. I’ll say it that way,” Lucas said following Miami‘s Round of 32 loss to Purdue. “And then once I got to meet the people, once I got to meet (Athletic Director) Dan (Radakovich) and (Senior Deputy Director of Athletics) Brian (Baptiste) and Joe (Zagacki) and the administration and the support system that we have at Miami, it was a no-brainer.

“And it’s the people that make places. We have good people at the university, and then we had great people in the building this year, with the players in the locker room and these three to the right of me. That made my job easy.”

— On3’s Daniel Hager contributed to this report.