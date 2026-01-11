South Carolina transfer wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs has committed to Miami, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports. He was the No. 102 ranked player (No. 21 WR) in On3’s Transfer Portal Rankings.

Jacobs was South Carolina‘s second-leading receiver this season, behind just Nyck Harbor. The Fort Pierce, FL native hauled in 32 receptions for 548 yards and four touchdowns. Across three seasons of college football (one at Florida State and two at South Carolina), Jacobs boasts 47 catches for 789 yards and five touchdowns.

Prior to enrolling at Florida State, Jacobs was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 338 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 52 WR in his class and the No. 60 overall player from the state of Florida, hailing from Fort Pierce Westwood.

Jacobs joins loaded wide receiver room at Miami

Jacobs now heads to Miami, who snuck into the College Football Playoff as the No. 10 seed and will now face No. 1 Indiana in the National Championship Game. He will form a dynamic duo alongside star freshman wide receiver Malachi Toney, who has blossomed into one of the brightest young stars in the sport.

Toney has dominated opposing defenses across his freshman season. With one game to go, the Miami native boasts 99 receptions for 1,089 yards and nine touchdowns. The ‘Canes are certainly loading up in the receiver room as they look to build on this season’s momentum.

“What he’s shown all year long…he’s unfazed,” head coach Mario Cristobal said about Toney. “He’s unaffected. He trusts his teammates. His teammates trust him. When that ball came out, look how many teammates ran to him and said, “Hey, man. You’ll be all right. You’ll be back.”

Miami’s Transfer Portal Additions

Vandrevius Jacobs is the second Transfer Portal addition for Miami.

RS-So. WR Vandrevius Jacobs ( South Carolina )

( ) So. S Omar Thornton (Boston College)

