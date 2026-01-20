Miami‘s season came to a disappointing end Monday night at the hands of the undefeated, 16-0 Indiana Hoosiers. The Hurricanes fell in the National Championship 27-21 and will now look to build on their College Football Playoff momentum heading into next season. They will be doing so with a new quarterback, as Carson Beck has exhausted his eligibility and is headed for the NFL.

The program has been linked to Duke quarterback Darian Mensah, who shocked the college football world when he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Jan. 16 just one month after it was reported that he’d be returning to the reigning ACC Champions. Mensah, who has yet to announce his next destination, is expected to be one of the Heisman favorites heading into next season.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, however, is not quite sold on Mensah. When discussing the quality of players that Miami should be able to recruit, he claimed he would have expected ‘a little bit more than Mensah’.

“Listen, you respect it and understand that (Miami) is a program that is formidable. I can’t imagine why people would not want to come play at Miami,” Smith said. “It makes no sense to me that people wouldn’t want to come play. They should be able to recruit.

“When you see Indiana get a guy like Josh Hoover and you’re Mario Cristobal from Miami… Darian Mensah from Duke? I mean, listen, I haven’t seen much of the brother. I’m sure he can play and isn’t a scrub, but I’m like you’re Miami. I expect a little bit more than that. It’s Miami. I’m talking in terms of getting and acquiring talent.”

Chris Canty sticks up for Darian Mensah being a strong get for Miami

Mensah, who transferred to the program from Tulane prior to the 2025 season, was remarkable for head coach Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils in his lone season in Durham. Mensah’s 3,973 passing yards ranked second most in the country, while his 34 passing touchdowns were tied for second most in the country. With the San Luis Obispo, CA native leading the charge, Duke defeated No. 17 Virginia in the ACC Championship Game to win its first conference title since 1989.

Stephen A. Smith‘s ‘First Take’ panel member, Chris Canty, stood up for Mensah following Smith’s tirade. Canty, a Virginia graduate, experienced Mensah’s dominance first hand in that ACC title game.

“As somebody that’s been Mensah’d being a UVA graduate and seeing what happened in the ACC Championship Game, let me tell you something… they’re getting one,” Canty responded.” They’re getting one. Darian Mensah can ball like that and when you pair him with Malachi Toney, that is going to be a problem moving forward.”

If Mensah does indeed end up at Miami, he’d be joining an elite list of recent quarterbacks to play in the 305, including Cam Ward and Carson Beck. The Second Team All-ACC arm, paired with Malachi Toney as Canty mentioned, would surely make the Hurricanes a popular pick to return to the National Championship Game next season.