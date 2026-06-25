Theories abound on 4-star WR Eli Woodard ahead of his upcoming commitment

Rivals Football Recruiting
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- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Busy month for four-star DB Jalen Flowers with six college visits
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Top 100 2028 TE Tytan McNeal has had a busy summer
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Elite 2028 CB Tyler Boyd has his eye on in-state and out-of-state programs
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING California intel on top 2028 prospects: New frontrunners and contenders emerge after visits
More Miami Hurricanes News
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Four-star safety Jalen Flowers crisscrosses country to figure out top programs
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
LSU, Miami and Ohio State have emerged as early favorites for elite 2028 WR Madoxx Davis
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF
ACC College Football Playoff picture for 2026: Best bets, serious contenders and dark horses
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Inside 4-star Gaige Weddle's top three - and others that can move up
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING