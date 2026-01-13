For the first time in the College Football Playoff era, Miami is playing for a National Championship next Monday night.

The Hurricanes originally snuck into the field as the last at-large team. They then knocked off No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 2 Ohio State, and No. 6 Ole Miss to punch their ticket to the national title game against No. 1 Indiana. They will be playing the game in their home stadium, Hard Rock Stadium.

Mario Cristobal‘s team has won their CFP games in completely different ways. Miami opened the Playoff with a 10-3 victory over Texas A&M, in which it totaled just 278 yards but forced three turnovers on defense. It punched its ticket to the title game with a 31-27 win over Ole Miss, in which it poured in 459 yards and dominated time of possession (41:22 to 18:38).

Ahead of Monday’s game against Indiana, NFL Draft expert Todd McShay implored Miami to tone down ‘the flea-flickers and some of the trick stuff’ against an extremely disciplined Hoosier defense.

“I think we’ve got to keep the flea-flickers and some of the trick stuff that has been really, really effective in the bag,” McShay said on the latest edition of ‘The McShay Show‘. “Indiana, unless you completely catch them off guard and it’s completely out of character, it’s not going to work. They’re too disciplined. This is a game where Miami has to line up and be like ‘our guys are bigger and stronger’.”

Nick Saban claimed ‘The U’ is “back” after Ole Miss win

Indiana‘s defense has been dominant through three postseason games. It’s downed No. 1 Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship, No. 9 Alabama in the Rose Bowl, and No. 5 Oregon in the Peach Bowl. In those games, the Hoosiers are allowing just an average of 298 yards and 11.6 points per game. It will take a Herculean effort from quarterback Carson Beck, running back Mark Fletcher Jr., and star freshman wide receiver Malachi Toney to score enough points to outscore the fiery-hot Hoosier offense, led by Heisman winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

A win in the National Championship Game would cement Miami‘s return to ‘blue-blood’ status. Legendary head coach Nick Saban, however, already claimed that ‘The U’ was back following its win over Ole Miss. “I’m happy for them too. I think this is great for the city of Miami. The U is back, and that’s really, really good,” Saban said. “Glad they’re playing in Hard Rock. That’s going to all be great.”

Kick-off between the Hoosiers and Hurricanes on Jan. 19 is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET. The game can be seen on ESPN.