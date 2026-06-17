Top committed cornerbacks in the 2027 recruiting class

The cornerback position often produces a five-star or two every recruiting class. As of June 17, there’s three in the 2027 cycle.

Looking further into the position, there’s a whopping 40 blue-chip cornerback prospects in the cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. Of those 40 CBs, 30 are already committed.

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Top-10 CB Chance Gilbert is one of the latest to come off the board as he chose Auburn over Georgia and others. The biggest domino at the position is set to drop later this week as No. 2 overall prospect John Meredith is set to reveal his commitment on June 19.

For now, below is a look at the top committed cornerback prospects in the 2027 cycle as official visit season charges on:

Donte Wright — Miami

School: Long Beach Poly (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 9 NATL. (No. 2 CB)

Scouting Summary: Versatile defensive back who has shown the ability to play anywhere in the secondary. Was more of a safety early on in his career and plays a physical game with a nice edge to him. Moved to corner full time halfway though sophomore season and has the kind of size and twitch that projects really well to the next level. Boasts an athletic 6-foot-1, 175 pound frame with plenty of length. Really strong in press coverage and has the long speed to turn and run with anyone. Has a track background with personal best times of 10.66-100m and 21.80-200m. Explosive getting in and out of his breaks and is an excellent run defender. Can be overly handsy at times and will need to temper his aggressiveness but has all the physical traits and compete level to play on Sundays.

School: Mustang (Okla.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 35 NATL. (No. 4 CB)

Scouting Summary: One of the more physically-gifted cornerback prospects in the 2027 cycle with size, athleticism, ball skills, and physicality. Listed at around 6-foot-2, 180 pounds and looks the part. Stars for one of the top programs in the state of Oklahoma, making plays on offense, defense, and special teams. An imposing physical presence at corner. Comfortable in press coverage and gets physical at the line of scrimmage. Shows makeup speed when the ball is in the air. Easily tracks and locates the football with his high-end ball skills showing up on a regular basis. Hyper-physical as a run defender with big-time striking power on par with that of a top safety prospect. Decleats ball carriers. Turned in high-end ball production as a junior, picking off two passes and breaking up 10 more. Also makes plays as a wide receiver and return man. A three-sport athlete who plays basketball and runs track, where he is one of the top long jumpers in Oklahoma (24-4 foot mark as a junior). Will need to continue honing his technique and footwork as a bigger corner, but has one of the higher ceilings at the position in the 2027 cycle.

Juju Johnson — UCLA

School: Long Beach Poly (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 41 NATL. (No. 6 CB)

Scouting Summary: Johnson missed his junior season with a lower leg injury but remains one of the most versatile athletes in the ’27 class. Can play corner, safety or receiver at the college level and is a legit high major college prospect at all three spots but corner is the likely meal ticket. A twitchy athlete who has both both short area quickness and top end speed and always comes with a high compete level and toughness. Showed potential game breaking ability early on at receiver with his ability to run after the catch and get vertical. Always flashed solid ball skills and plenty of quick twitch ability. Played more safety early on in high school but has a corner frame and skill set. A sub 6-0 corner but has a near 78” wingspan and the speed to run with anyone. A track standout, clocked a 10.34-100m and 21.04-200m as a sophomore before an injury cut his season short and also caused him to miss his junior football season.

Raylaun Henry — Texas A&M

School: St. Frances Academy (Md.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 42 NATL. (No. 7 CB)

Scouting Summary: Outside corner with elite length. Measured at around 6-foot-0.5, 180 pounds prior to his senior season. Has elite length with arms that measure around 34 inches. Mans a corner spot for one of the better high school teams in the United States. Polished and developed with his footwork. Capable of mirroring receivers and reading routes. Uses his length to make plays on the ball at the catch point. Showed well in national all-star games coming out of his senior season. That, combined with his experience against national competition on Friday nights gives him an advanced level of seasoning. Not tested often and lacks the ball production of other top corners. More of a straightline athlete and can improve his hands as a one-way player. Older for the cycle and will turn 20 years old during his true freshman season. Projects as a high floor prospect who could push for early playing time given his physical maturity, experience, and length.

Xavier Hasan — Notre Dame

School: Cardinal Gibbons (N.C.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 49 NATL. (No. 8 CB)

Scouting Summary: Coordinated, explosive cornerback with ball production and playmaking ability. Measured in at around 5-foot-11, 190 pounds with 30.25-inch arms as a junior. Already fairly filled out. Has flashed very good speed on the track, steadily improving his 100 meter times, dipping into the 10.6 second range as a junior, an elite mark for a corner prospect. Stars as a corner and return man for one of the better high school programs in North Carolina. Smooth and controlled in coverage. Has quick feet and can easily redirect. Has the top end speed to open up and run stride-for-stride on vertical routes. Instinctive in breaking on the football and has plus ball skills for the position. Combined for 10 interceptions as a sophomore and junior. Has solid physicality as a tackler. Flashes his playmaking ability as a return man, taking back three kicks and one put for touchdowns as a junior, with several against top competition. May not be the most physically imposing corner, but has plenty of size. Younger for the cycle, turning 17 years-old in August of his senior year. A well-rounded corner prospect with the upside to develop into an early round draft pick.

Chance Gilbert — Auburn

School: East Coweta (Ga.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 60 NATL. (No. 9 CB)

Scouting Summary: Versatile defensive back with a well-rounded combination of athleticism, ball skills, and overall coordination. Measured in at around 5-foot-11.5, 175 pounds with solid length prior to his senior season. Lines up at corner, safety, wide receiver, and kick returner for his high school team. Flashes a smooth, quick back pedal in coverage. Easily transitions from his pedal and has the long speed to run stride for stride with receivers on vertical routes. Good overall reactive quickness in man coverage. Shows quality instincts in coverage, both at corner and safety, jumping routes to make plays on the football. Finished his junior season with three picks and 11 pass breakups. Shows some physicality and striking power despite not being the biggest defensive back at this stage. Athleticism and playmaking ability is apparent on offense and special teams. Scored four different ways as a junior: receiving, rushing, kickoff return, and interception return. Long speed is apparent once he gets to the second level. Doubles as a talented sprinter with a personal best of 10.57 seconds in the 100 meters as a sophomore. Looks to have the highest upside at corner at this stage and will need to continue adding mass and strength. Well-rounded skill set points to quality upside and the potential to develop into an early round draft pick.

Danny Lang — USC

School: Mater Dei (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 71 NATL. (No. 10 CB)

Scouting Summary: Lang started out safety his first two years of high school but corner always seemed like his more natural position. Made the move full time as as junior and his game took off. At about 6-foot-0 and 165 pounds, has a long, lean frame, tough in press coverage and shows the speed to run with the faster receivers down the field. Rare young corner who doesn’t need to clutch and grab in coverage and shows patience and the ability stay in phase and make a play on the football. Physical in run support and attacks the line of scrimmage. Bullies smaller receivers in the run game and is one of the better open field tacklers at his position, in the country. Plays with plenty of swagger and always brings a high compete level to the football field. Can still improve from a technical standpoint and his game is far from peaking. Should make a big jump once he hits college and he shows all the tools to be a true lockdown cover corner and has an NFL upside.

Ace Alston — Notre Dame

School: Anderson (Ohio)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 82 NATL. (No. 11 CB)

Alston on his commitment: “As soon as I walked through the building. The fans, all the commits and the players took me in as a family,” he told Rivals’ Greg Smith. “Also, life after football with Notre Dame too is very important. I feel like they have a very successful program to make you successful later in life even after football. I feel like that was really good about Notre Dame.”

School: Dothan (Ala.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 88 NATL. (No. 12 CB)

Scouting Summary: Competitive, quick-footed cornerback with the ability to quickly redirect and stay attached in coverage. Has unverified size but listed at around 5-foot-11, 190 pounds. Has plus speed on the track, running a personal best of 10.88 seconds in the 100 meters as a sophomore. Aggressive and plays with outstanding pace and tempo. Quickly triggers on quick routes. Instinctive and plays faster than he runs on the track. Able to quickly shift gears to stay in-phase. Looks to have polished technique, hitting speeds in his backpedal along with smooth transitions. Not afraid to mix it up with receivers at the catch point. Impresses with his overall effort level. Does not appear as big as originally listed and lacks some overall context relative to other top corners, but looks to be one of the more skilled cover men in the 2027 cycle off of film.

Kei’Shjuan Telfair — Penn State

School: Euclid (Ohio)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 93 NATL. (No. 14 CB)

Telfair on his commitment: “Coach Terry is great. He’s straightforward with everything and really knows what he’s doing,” he told BWI. He also added, “I got a good relationship with Coach Smith and he has a good plan for me. The relationship I have with Coach Campbell is strong, too. He actually reminds me of my high school coach. So, that’s a big part of it, too.”

Other top committed 2027 cornerbacks

Aaryn Washington — USC

Jerry Outhouse — UCLA

Allen Evans — Louisville

Aamaury Fountain — Florida

Kameron Roberson — Houston

Justin Johnson — Illinois

Josiah Molden — Oregon

Amare Nugent — Florida

Blake Jenkins — Michigan

Duvay Williams — Cal

