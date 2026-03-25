Top committed tight ends in the 2027 cycle

Some elite tight end prospects have emerged in the 2027 cycle. It remains to be seen how deep the position will be as a whole, but there’s some big fish at the position and a few are already committed.

Of the 22 blue-chip tight ends in the cycle — according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies — six are already off the board. That includes the No. 3 player at the position.

Rivals is breaking down the top committed tight end prospects in the nation to date. Below is a look at who’s pledged early on:

Seneca Driver — Oklahoma

School: Boyle County (Ky.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 49 NATL. (No. 3 TE)

Scouting Summary: “Seneca Driver is one of the most physically imposing tight end prospects in the 2027 Rivals300. He has the potential to be one of the more talented prospects we’ve seen at the position in a few years, based on what we’ve seen to this point. Driver is a 6-foot-6, 240-pounder who pairs in-line size with outstanding play speed. He’s a hyper-explosive athlete who can outrun defenses and win at the catch point. Driver is also a two-way player with Power Four and perhaps even blue-chip ability as a pass-rusher. He is also a standout basketball player, a bouncy leaper who throws down eye-popping dunks.”

Jack Brown — Missouri

School: Francis Howell Central (Mo.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 117 NATL. (No. 6 TE)

Brown on Mizzou: “Mizzou is in my home state, so naturally, I was a little bit of a fan of Mizzou too.” Brown told Rivals’ Greg Smith. “They have also been recruiting me for a while now so every time I go it’s a great experience. I also grew up watching Brett Norfleet and I played a summer of high school ball with Jude James.”

Korz Loken — Wisconsin

School: Iola-Scandinavia (Wisc.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 170 NATL. (No. 8 TE)

Loken on Wisconsin: “I just love the program,” Loken told Rivals’ Greg Smith. “You can tell that everybody there wants to win. The coaches, they really want to be the best they can. They want to win games and the players work hard every day. I’ve gone down there to practice a couple of times and they really got that iron sharpens iron mentality. You can tell everybody there wants to turn this program around and start winning games.”

Colt Lumpris — Alabama

School: The Lawrenceville School (Conn.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 240 NATL. (No. 13 TE)

Lumpris on Alabama: “It fit all the boxes I’ve been looking for,” Lumpris told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “They’ve always been my dream school since I was little … I know as soon as I got there it was right for me. I was looking for a family feeling in a school. Also have to have good academics because I go to a highly-academic school right now. The football has to be good but that’s known everywhere.”

Demarcus Deroche — Miami

School: Cardinal Gibbons (Fla.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 242 NATL. (No. 14 TE)

Deroche on Miami: “I am shutting my recruitment down. I am locked in with Miami,” DeRoche told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “Miami just feels like home. They make me comfortable, so I just want to stay home. This week, they were just saying I’m a top priority. Not only have they said it, but they are making me feel I like it.”

Jaxx DeJean — Iowa

School: OABCIG (Iowa)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 296 NATL. (No. 21 TE)

DeJean on Iowa: “Yeah, it’s obviously Iowa,” Jaxx told Rivals’ Greg Smith. “I’m going to play the tight end position and with going to Iowa it’s obviously ‘Tight End U.’ The production speaks for itself in the NFL. Growing up being a big Hawkeye fan and the big relationship we have with them and my family obviously made the decision pretty easy, I guess.”

Other top committed TE prospects

Jackson Ballinger — Florida

JT Geraci — Texas

Tank Proctor — Auburn

Sydney Padilla — Rutgers

Wyatt Frey — Northwestern



