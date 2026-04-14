Villanova transfer guard Acaden Lewis commits to Miami

Former Villanova freshman point guard Acaden Lewis has committed to transfer to Miami, he announced on Instagram. Lewis is expected to have three years of eligibility remaining in Coral Gables.

The 6-foot-2 Lewis is a four-star transfer that is currently ranked as the No. 7 point guard in the portal and No. 22 player overall, according to On3’s Transfer Portal player rankings. Miami was viewed as a likely transfer destination from the moment he entered the portal.

The Hurricanes are in dire need of an elite point guard with last year’s starter Tre Donaldson out of collegiate eligibility. Second-year Miami head coach Jai Lucas was reportedly involved in Lewis’ recruitment out of high school when he was an assistant at Duke, according to On3’s Joe Tipton.

Lewis entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Sunday with plans to also declare his intentions of exploring the 2026 NBA Draft. He maintained his college eligibility.

Lewis, a former Kentucky commit, signed with Villanova as a four-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle out of Washington D.C.’s Sidwell Friends High, where he was the No. 5 point guard in the class and the No. 35 overall recruit, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Lewis was a unanimous choice for the Big East All-Freshman team this past season and was also named second-team all-conference this past season. He also set Villanova freshman records in assists (176) and steals (63) while averaging 12.2 points, 5.3 assists, three rebounds, and 1.9 steals in 30.5 minutes across 33 games in 2025-26, all as a starter for the Wildcats.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Year 1 of the Jai Lucas era at Miami marked a return to national relevance for the Hurricanes. Coming off a disastrous 7-24 campaign in 2024-25 under interim head coach Bill Courtney, Lucas completely flipped the Hurricanes’ fortune in hardcourt with a 26-9 record that included a run to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

“For me, I felt like this could be a special place. And that’s why, when the job opened, I kind of did everything I could to get involved. I’ll say it that way,” Lucas said following Miami‘s Round of 32 loss to Purdue. “And then once I got to meet the people, once I got to meet (Athletic Director) Dan (Radakovich) and (Senior Deputy Director of Athletics) Brian (Baptiste) and Joe (Zagacki) and the administration and the support system that we have at Miami, it was a no-brainer.

“And it’s the people that make places. We have good people at the university, and then we had great people in the building this year, with the players in the locker room and these three to the right of me. That made my job easy.”

— On3’s Daniel Hager contributed to this report