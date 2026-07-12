Washington Nationals select Miami 3B Daniel Cuvet in 2026 MLB Draft

Miami third baseman Daniel Cuvet was selected by the Washington Nationals with the No. 138 overall pick (5th round) in the 2026 MLB Draft.

Cuvet played three seasons at Miami, where he played in 159 games (158 starts). In that span, the Fort Lauderdale native hit for a .347 batting average with 49 doubles, 54 home runs, 204 RBI, a .704 SLG%, and a .439 OBP. He was a Second Team All-ACC selection in 2024, and was named First Team All-ACC in 2025.

Along with that nod, he was named to three First Team All-American teams (D1Baseball, Baseball America, and ABCA/Rawlings). He was integral in the Hurricanes’ run to a Super Regional in 2025, which marked their first since 2016.

Cuvet becomes the seventh Miami third baseman selected in the MLB Draft, dating back to 2000. He joins Yohandy Morales (2023), Harold Martinez (2011), Mark Sobolewski (2008), Danny Valencia (2006), Matthew Dryer (2002), and Kevin Howard (2002).

Daniel Cuvet played in 159 games across three seasons at Miami

“Cuvet started establishing his power hitting bona fides during his high school days at ESB Academy south of Fort Lauderdale in Florida, even enticing the Pirates to take a flier on him in the 17th round of the 2023 Draft,” his MLB.com scouting report reads. “He headed a little further south to Miami and immediately showed the pop would play in college, setting a Hurricanes freshman record with 24 home runs. He followed that up with 18 more in 2025, putting him in a tie for seventh all-time at the school heading into his junior year.

“Cuvet has established himself as a feared member of Miami’s lineup, with perhaps as much raw power as anyone in the class. He can hit the ball out to all fields and even mis-hits balls over the fence. There are some holes in his swing, leading to some strikeout concerns, but he tends to cover the plate and has proven to be a decent two-strike hitter. If he can cut down the chase a bit, some feel he could approach being an average hitter, which means he might get to 70 in-game power.

“While he’s not a bad athlete, especially for his size – he’s close to an average runner underway – he has a bit of a slow motor at third base. So despite having an easily plus arm that fits at the hot corner, he’s likely destined to move to the other infield corner, though a team could see if he could handle an outfield corner in a Nick Castellanos kind of way. Wherever he lands defensively, it’s the power potential that will have teams calling in the top few rounds.”