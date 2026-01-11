Former West Virginia WR Cam Vaughn has committed to Miami out of the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Vaughn was a redshirt sophomore in 2025.

Heading into the season, Vaughn was a preseason All-Big 12 Third Team selection by Phil Steele. Vaughn would go on to lead the Mountaineers in receiving yards, receptions and receiving touchdowns. When the season was settled, Vaughn had caught 35 passes for 541 yards and four touchdowns.

WVU finished the season with a 4-8 record that included a 2-7 mark against the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers missed out on bowl eligibility for the first time in three seasons following the disappointing finish.

Vaughn began his college career at Jacksonville State, however. After appearing in three games and using a redshirt in 2023, he following that up with a breakout season catching 48 passes for 803 yards and five touchdowns.

His best performance of his career came against Ohio in the Cure Bowl. His last outing as a member of Jacksonville State, he caught a season-high nine catches for 183 yards and a touchdown.

Before college, he showed he can impact the game in all three facets. He was a dual-threat quarterback in high school and in his career at the varsity level threw for 3,369 yards and 25 touchdowns, while running for 2,261 yards and 26 additional scores.

Vaughn made the transition from quarterback to wide receiver to begin his freshman season and so far, hasn’t looked back. He’s made the most of his time so far at receiver, and is now headed to the U to play for Mario Cristobal’s squad in 2026.

In his career, he’s grabbed 84 receptions and totaled 803 rushing yards. The Villa Rica, GA native is also a scoring threat with nine touchdown grabs to his credit throughout his career.

He was unrated in the 2023 recruiting class. That’s according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.