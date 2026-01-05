Auburn transfer linebacker Caleb Wheatland has committed to Michigan State via the portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He arrived on The Plains after beginning his collegiate career at Maryland.

Wheatland spent three seasons with the Terrapins, where he amassed 35 appearances. He tallied a career-high 42 tackles last season, along with two pass breakups and four sacks. In his collegiate career, he boasts 100 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and three passes defended.

In 2025, he amassed only one tackle for Auburn. Perhaps his time in East Lansing will be more fruitful moving forward.

Wheatland played high school football at Westfield (VA), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 1,015 overall player and No. 105 linebacker in the 2022 recruiting cycle, according to the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Wheatland totaled 102 tackles in his high school career. Coming out of high school, Wheatland chose Maryland over Utah State, Liberty, Old Dominion and Ball State.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

Former UConn offensive lineman Ben Murawski has committed to Michigan State, via the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Murawski spent four seasons with the Huskies.

In the 2025 campaign, Murawski started all 12 of UConn’s games at left tackle. He made six starts in 2024. As of this report, Murawski is the No. 6 offensive tackle in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings.

Ben Murawski played high school football at St. Thomas More School (CT), where he was an unranked prospect. He committed to UConn as a member of the Class of 2022.

He was the first transfer to commit to Michigan State this offseason. The Spartans are in the midst of a roster reconstruction after hiring new head coach Pat Fitzgerald. The Spartans have already lost 30 players to the transfer portal this offseason.