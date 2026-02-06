Divine Ugochukwu injury update: Tom Izzo shares crushing update on Michigan State guard

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo delivered a disappointing injury update on sophomore guard Divine Ugochukwu on Friday afternoon. It wasn’t what any Spartan fan wanted to hear.

Ugochukwu, who suffered a foot injury in the Spartans’ 76-73 loss to Minnesota on Wednesday, will have surgery next week and miss the rest of the season. Izzo also revealed that Ugochukwu will be able to return in the spring after the surgery.

Ugochukwu has played in 22 of Michigan State‘s 23 games this season, starting in 12 games. In his first season in East Lansing, the Miami transfer was averaging 5.1 points, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 rebounds. Now down a man, Tom Izzo revealed that they will use Jeremy Fears and other guards a bit differently.

As this disappointing news emerges, Michigan State is riding a two-game losing streak for the first time this season. The Spartans dropped their rivalry game at home against No. 3 Michigan 83-71 last Friday night, and were upset by Minnesota on Wednesday. The schedule does not let up either, as they host No. 5 Illinois at the Breslin Center Saturday night.

Ugochukwu’s injury will force Jeremy Fears into larger role

Ugochukwu’s injury, as mentioned, will force guard Jeremy Fears into an even larger role. Fears received a boatload of backlash following the Minnesota game, as clips of ‘non-basketball plays’ emerged. He was seen appearing to trip a player, while extending his leg into a Minnesota player’s groin in another clip. Izzo addressed these plays — albeit slightly — following the game.

“I sat him for a while, and I don’t even know if I’m gonna start in the next game,” Izzo said. “But I stuck up for him, too, because of what happened in the last game. I’ll just say what happened in the last game; the way that was handled was poorly, too. And so that starts everything, but Jeremy’s got to grow up a little bit, but at least he played harder. I’m worried about my other (three) guys not playing hard enough.”

More than halfway through the season, Fears leads all Michigan State players with 14.7 points and 8.9 assists. Down a guard, however, he must control his emotions as the Spartans are seeking a run to the Final Four for the first time since 2019.