Dorothy Izzo, the mother of longtime Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo, has died. She was 100 years old.

According to her obituary (via MLive.com), Dorothy Izzo died on May 19 at a senior living facility in Appleton, Wisconsin, while living near family. “Taking care of others was always a priority throughout her long life, whether caring for her children, patients, grandchildren, or eventually great-grandchildren,” Dorothy Izzo’s obituary states. “Because she outlived all but one of her sister-in-laws, she became a parent figure to many nieces and nephews.”

“Dorothy loved watching sports, and even more so if it involved family. She was a faithful member of the Trinity United Methodist Church and was active in the choir and various church circles. After moving to Appleton, she became a member of First United Methodist Church.

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Dorothy Izzo was born on May 13, 2026, in Norway. She was class valedictorian before becoming a registered nurse. Dorothy married Carl Izzo in 1951, and he died at the age of 90 in 2015. She is survived by three children, six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Dorothy Izzo loved what Tom Izzo has done at Michigan State

When Tom Izzo and Michigan State won the Big Ten Championship in 2024, Dorothy reacted to her son’s success. “I can’t believe it,” Dorothy said in an interview with WILX. “I can’t believe that he [Tom] has done so well. Growing up, he was just a plain kid, and now he’s got so much fame. It’s amazing to me.”

She added, “His father would be ecstatic. He’d be very proud of him… We wanted him to be a teacher. He’s done well. He’s done well.”

It’s safe to say that Tom Izzo’s parents are a big reason why he’s been a successful college basketball coach. He has been the head coach of Michigan State since 1995 and compiled a 764-309 record. Izzo has won 11 Big Ten regular season championships and six Big Ten tournament championships. The 71-year-old has led the Spartans to eight Final Four appearances, and the team won the national championship in 2000.

This past season, Izzo led Michigan State to a 27-8 record. The team reached the Sweet 16 of the tournament and finished No. 11 in the final rankings.