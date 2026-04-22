Former Charlotte center Anton Bonke committed to Michigan State out of the transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent a year there after playing for Providence, so he’s now at the third school of his career.

In 34 games last year, Bonke averaged 10.6 points per game, 8.3 rebounds per game, one assist per game, shot 57.6% from the floor and 34.2% from three-point range. He’s played in 50 career games.

Bonke was a four-star recruit in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Ranking. He was the No. 13 center available and No. 110 overall player.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and will close on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

Bonke will join Michigan State under head coach Tom Izzo, who is still at the peak of his profession. But, Izzo conceded he almost left for the NBA for the first time. It would’ve been insane considering his two decades and more at Michigan State.

“I’ve had more than a couple job offers in the NBA,” Izzo said to Dan Patrick. “And looked at one last year with Phoenix, you know. My former player, Mat Ishbia. That was hard, that was a hard thing to turn down, because No. 1 I kind of wanted to go with him.”

Patrick interrupted and sought immediate clarification. He asked if the Suns had offered Tom Izzo the head coaching job.

“Well, we talked seriously about it, let’s say that,” Izzo said. Then he revealed the other reason he would have seriously considered the gig.

“Then No. 2 is I’ve been pretty vocal about it: I don’t like what’s going on in college athletics,” Izzo said. “But by the way, neither do 99.8% of the football and basketball coaches in America. And I think the kids are going to still find out before it’s done it’s not best for them either.

“But in the meantime, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do, and I’ll let guys like you call me old school. But that means you’re old school, too. But I think we’re both right school, so we’ll see what happens.”