Jeremy Fears withdrawing from 2026 NBA Draft, returning to Michigan State

Jeremy Fears is returning to Michigan State after withdrawing from the 2026 NBA Draft process, On3’s Joe Tipton reported. The decision gives Tom Izzo and the Spartans back one of the top point guards in college basketball heading into next season.

Fears initially declared for the draft while maintaining his college eligibility earlier this spring, allowing him to gather feedback from NBA scouts and front offices following a breakout redshirt sophomore campaign. Now, after going through the evaluation process, the Big Ten star is heading back to East Lansing for another season.

All in all, it’s massive news for a Michigan State program with major expectations entering 2026-27. Fears emerged as one of the best point guards in the country last season, averaging 15.2 points and a nation-leading 9.4 assists per game while earning First Team All-Big Ten and Second Team AP All-American honors. His 328 assists also broke Michigan State’s single-season program record, cementing his rise into stardom after overcoming adversity early in his career.

The former four-star prospect from Joliet, Illinois, has already experienced one of the more unique journeys in college basketball. Fears redshirted his true freshman season after suffering a gunshot wound to his leg, limiting him to just 12 appearances. He then steadily improved during the 2024-25 season before exploding into one of the nation’s top floor generals last year.

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His decision to return immediately changes the outlook for Michigan State entering the season. The Spartans are losing key veterans including Carson Cooper, Jaxon Kohler, Trey Fort and Denham Wojcik, but much of the core roster will return, alongside a top-10 recruiting class arriving this summer. With Fears back running the offense, Michigan State suddenly looks like a serious contender near the top of the Big Ten again.

Moreover, Fears’ return also gives Izzo a veteran leader capable of controlling games. Few guards nationally impacted winning the way Fears did last season, especially as a facilitator. His ability to create offense for teammates while still scoring at a high level helped elevate Michigan State throughout conference play.

The NBA Draft process still proved valuable for Fears despite his return to college basketball. Like former Spartans Jaden Akins and AJ Hoggard in previous years, he was able to receive professional feedback while preserving another season of eligibility.

Now, the focus shifts toward 2026-27, where Fears will likely enter the season as a preseason All-American candidate and one of the faces of college basketball. He’ll be ready for whatever comes his way.