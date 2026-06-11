Maxx Crosby reacts to Kirk Cousins joining the Raiders: 'Kirk's got juice'

As of now, Maxx Crosby will be with the Las Vegas Raiders this fall, and he’s happy to have Kirk Cousins on the roster. On3 recently spoke to the Pro Bowl defensive end about Cousins, who signed with the team earlier this year.

“Kirk’s got juice, man,” Max Crosby told On3. “He loves the game. He plays the way the game’s supposed to be played. He’s done it at the highest level for a long time. I think it’s really good for that room in general, having two young guys like Fernando [Mendoza] and Aidan [O’Connell] who can learn from a guy who’s seen it all, done it all, and just help lead those guys and show them how it’s done. So, I think he’s going to be a huge resource for our guys in there learning from him.”

Crosby continued, “He’s going to help us in general and help us win football games. The guy has won a lot of football games. He’s still a really good quarterback, and we need him to be really good for us to be really good. So, everyone knows, it’s no secret, the quarterback position is, if not the most important position on the field, is definitely top one or two, and you need a great quarterback, and you need somebody who’s a leader playing that position to have success in this league.”

Maxx Crosby and Kirk Cousins look to do big things in Vegas

Kirk Cousins joins the Raiders after spending the last two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. While the Raiders have long-term plans for Mendoza, Cousins has a lot of experience and has had success in the league, as Crosby mentioned.

Cousins has been in the NFL since 2012 and has been selected to the Pro Bowl four times. During his time with Washington, the Minnesota Vikings, and the Falcons, Cousins has thrown for 44,700 yards and 298 touchdowns with an 88-77-2 record.

Raiders fans are hoping that the new QB room and Crosby returning will help the team make a playoff run. Despite dealing with an injury, Crosby had a strong 2025 season, posting 73 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six passes defended, and one interception.