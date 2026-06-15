Michigan State announced a jersey patch partnership with MSUFCU, according to a release from the athletic department. It is a 10-year deal and the patches will be worn on all 23 Spartan men’s and women’s programs.

MSUFCU (the MSU Federal Credit Union) was founded on the Michigan State University campus by faculty and staff in 1937 and has been a longtime supporter of MSU Athletics. MSUFCU proudly serves more than 400,000 members nationwide, per the release.

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“This historic announcement with MSUFCU only elevates an incredibly strong relationship with a longtime trusted partner,” MSU Executive Deputy AD/Chief Operating Officer and Spartan Ventures CEO Jon Palumbo said. “MSUFCU is woven into the fabric of the Michigan State community – this patch is a symbol of our rooted history and aligned strategic vision.

“It also amplifies the continued momentum of our department in the new landscape of college athletics. MSU Athletics and MSUFCU represent Spartans all across the country. We look forward to showcasing our partnership as our teams compete on the national stage.”

MSUFCU President/CEO April Clobes also released a statement on the partnership. This is the first jersey partnership for a Big Ten institution.

“MSUFCU was founded by MSU faculty and staff nearly 90 years ago to provide the campus community with a trusted financial partner. MSUFCU and Michigan State University have delivered on these shared values through a variety of programs including robust financial education,” Clobes said. “The MSUFCU logo integrated into every sport reflects our shared commitment to supporting student-athletes, alumni, faculty, staff and every Spartan. Together we are building on our longstanding partnership to create opportunities for Spartan student-athletes’ success during their time at MSU and beyond.”

In addition to the jerseys, the MSUFCU logo will be worn on Spartan practice attire. For the Michigan State football helmets, the logo will be worn across the bumper of the helmet.

“The jersey patch agreement continues a long-shared history between Michigan State Athletics and MSUFCU,” the release read. Current highlights of the partnership include the entitlement of the MSUFCU Club, located on the fourth floor of Spartan Stadium, which offers premium seating and exclusive amenities on game days, and the Women of Sparta program, a collaborative effort between MSUFCU, MSU Athletics’ women’s programs, and the community, dedicated to empowering student-athletes beyond their sports endeavors.

“As part of this new agreement, MSUFCU will also work to develop financial education programming for Spartan student-athletes. Michigan State will begin wearing the MSUFCU logo patches starting in the upcoming 2026-27 athletic season.”