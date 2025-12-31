Michigan State EDGE rusher David Santiago plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reports.

Santiago played in 11 games for the Spartans this season, recording 24 tackles, 1.5 sack, one pass deflection, and one forced fumble. He transferred from Air Force prior to the 2025 season. Santiago redshirted his freshman year at Air Force, and recorded 37 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three pass deflections, and one forced fumble in 2024.

The past four seasons have been extremely tough for Michigan State since it went 11-2 with a Peach Bowl victory in 2021. Over that span, the Spartans are 18-30 with four straight postseasons without a bowl game appearance. Former Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith was brought on to replace Mel Tucker in 2024, but he was fired following the 2025 season.

Michigan State hired Pat Fitzgerald to replace Jonathan Smith

The program hired former Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald to replace Smith, hoping to bring some stability back to the program. Fitzgerald was previously with the Wildcats from 2006-2022, leading them to a 110-101 record across 17 seasons before he was fired amidst a hazing scandal within the program.

“I am honored to be named the head football coach at Michigan State University,” Fitzgerald wrote in a statement. “I’d like to thank President Guskiewicz and Athletics Director Batt for this opportunity. This is a program with a deep and storied tradition, a passionate fan base, and a commitment to excellence that extends far beyond the football field.”

“What excited me most about this opportunity was the vision for what Michigan State can be for years to come. We will restore tradition, and I’m eager to earn the trust of our players, alumni and fans while competing at the highest level.”

Prior to enrolling at Air Force out of high school, Santiago was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 2,112 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 215-ranked linebacker in his class and the No. 49 overall player from the state of North Carolina, hailing from Millbrook.

