Michigan State guard Divine Ugochukwu enters NCAA transfer portal

Michigan State guard Divine Ugochukwu plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent one year with the program.

Ugochukwu played 22 games last year and finished with 5.1 points per game, 1.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and shot 50.6% from the floor. He began his career at Miami.

As a member of the Class of 2024, Ugochukwu was not ranked, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He played his high school basketball in Sugar Land, Texas, at Clements HS.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closed on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes did not have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

Ugochukwu leaves a Michigan State team that is coming off a nice run in the NCAA tournament under Tom Izzo. However, rumors will continue to circulate about the head coach’s future after missing out on a national championship.

Divine Ugochukwu enters transfer portal after Elite 8 exit

Izzo recently admitted he had conversations with the Phoenix Suns within the last couple of years. Retirement could be on the horizon as well.

Izzo was asked after the Elite 8 where he sees himself in five years now that Year 31 is in the books. His answer was simple: He wants to be competing for a title, and retirement “sure as hell won’t be now.”

“I’m feeling good,” Izzo said. “We all talk about retirement. Why? What the hell am I going to do? The minute I don’t feel good, the minute I don’t feel like I’m giving my AD or president or school every ounce of energy I have every day, or that energy drops, you don’t have to worry about it. I don’t steal money. I won’t steal anybody’s time. But it’s sure as hell not going to be now.

“I’ve got some things to accomplish. I’m going to make damn sure that – I said a couple years ago that I’ll find a way to get back there. We’ve knocked on the door twice. We haven’t gotten back. We’ll get back.”