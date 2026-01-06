Former UCF quarterback Cam Fancher has committed to the Michigan State Spartans, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. Fancher wound up spending just one season in Orlando and now makes a move up to the Big Ten. A nice addition for new Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

The NCAA transfer portal process is nothing new for Fancher. Michigan State is his third school in as many years, dating back to his decision to leave Marshall following the 2023 season. Florida Atlantic was the next destination, only spending a year in Boca Raton. And then, finally, UCF brought him in under first-year head coach Scott Frost.

Last season saw Fancher play in just three games for the Knights, making two starts. He threw for 333 yards while completing 56.9% of his throws. No touchdowns or interceptions pop up on the stat sheet for him. Frost trusted him as the program’s starter coming out of fall camp before Tayven Jackson wound up getting most of the run.

“Cam’s done a really good job with just command of the offense, control of everything,” Frost said preseason. “He’s doing a good job turning broken plays into positive plays, but all three guys have done well, so it’s Cam’s job right now.”

Fancher is a three-star prospect per the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings. On the national scale, he is the No. 1,566 player to enter the portal this cycle. Narrowing it down to just the quarterbacks places Fancher at No. 117.

This will be Fancher’s sixth season of college football. While his official UCF roster bio listed him as a redshirt senior, a medical redshirt likely opens the door for him to play for the Spartans. Fancher originally took a redshirt season as a true freshman at Marshall in 2021.

Fancher has played in a total of 37 games, 27 of which were starts. His 834 attempts have been completed at a clip of 60.3%, adding 5,627 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions.

An opportunity to really show out at Michigan State has now come to fruition for Fancher. One final ride in college football, doing so against some of the toughest competition there is to offer.

