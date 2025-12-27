Michigan State redshirt junior tight end Michael Masunas plans to enter NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reports. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Masunas played in 10 games this season, hauling in 19 receptions for 232 yards and three touchdowns. Across his four seasons in East Lansing, the Tucson native recorded 24 catches for 270 yards and three scores.

The past four seasons have been extremely tough for Michigan State since it went 11-2 with a Peach Bowl victory in 2021. Over that span, the Spartans are 18-30 with four straight postseasons without a bowl game appearance. Former Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith was brought on to replace Mel Tucker in 2024, but he was fired following the 2025 season.

Michigan State hired Pat Fitzgerald to replace Jonathan Smith

The program hired former Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald to replace Smith, hoping to bring some stability back to the program. Fitzgerald was previously with the Wildcats from 2006-2022, leading them to a 110-101 record across 17 seasons before he was fired amidst a hazing scandal within the program.

“I am honored to be named the head football coach at Michigan State University,” Fitzgerald wrote in a statement. “I’d like to thank President Guskiewicz and Athletics Director Batt for this opportunity. This is a program with a deep and storied tradition, a passionate fan base, and a commitment to excellence that extends far beyond the football field.”

“What excited me most about this opportunity was the vision for what Michigan State can be for years to come. We will restore tradition, and I’m eager to earn the trust of our players, alumni and fans while competing at the highest level.”

Prior to enrolling at Michigan State, Masunas was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 921 overall player in the 2022 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 56-ranked TE in his class and the No. 15 overall player from the state of Arizona, hailing from Hamilton.

