Michigan State wide receiver Chrishon McCray plans to enter NCAA Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. He just finished up his junior season in East Lansing.

He caught 24 passes for 330 yards in 2025. During that span, he scored three touchdowns for the Spartans in the process.

McCray played high school football at Avon (Avon, IN), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 1931 overall recruit in the 2022 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that complies all major recruiting media services.

The NCAA Division I Administrative Committee passed dates for the one-time-only college football transfer portal back earlier in October. As it stands, the 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days. It’ll span Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA announced. Players have 15 days to enter the portal, but they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter.

The past couple of seasons have been extremely tough for Michigan State, since theyt went 11-2 with a Peach Bowl victory in 2021. Over that span, the Spartans are 18-30, with four straight postseasons without a bowl game appearance.

Former Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith was brought on to replace Mel Tucker in 2024, but he was fired following the 2025 season. Now, they’re entering a new era.

Moreover, Michigan State is looking for a facelift. The program hired former Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald to replace Jonathan Smith, hoping to bring some stability back to the program.

Fitzgerald was previously with the Wildcats from 2006-2022. He led them to a 110-101 record across 17 seasons before he was fired amidst a hazing scandal within the program.

“I am honored to be named the head football coach at Michigan State University,” Fitzgerald wrote in a statement. “I’d like to thank President Guskiewicz and Athletics Director Batt for this opportunity. This is a program with a deep and storied tradition, a passionate fan base, and a commitment to excellence that extends far beyond the football field.”

“What excited me most about this opportunity was the vision for what Michigan State can be for years to come. We will restore tradition, and I’m eager to earn the trust of our players, alumni and fans while competing at the highest level.”

— On3’s Daniel Hager contributed to this article.