Michigan State WR Evan Boyd plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

Michigan State wide receiver Evan Boyd plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reported. He spent one year with the program after transferring in from Central Michigan.

Boyd logged three catches for 54 yards this season. He has 24 catches for 356 yards and two touchdowns in his college career.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Boyd was a three-star recruit out of East Lansing (Mich.) High, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 32 overall prospect in the state, the No. 296 wide receiver in the class and the No. 1,991 overall prospect in the class.

Boyd won’t be around for the new era of Spartans football in 2026. New head coach Pat Fitzgerald, who previously coached at Northwestern, takes over.

Fitzgerald coached Northwestern from 2006-2023. In his 17 seasons at the helm of the program, he led the Wildcats to a 110-101 mark and a 65-76 record in conference play.

Fitzgerald’s best season at Northwestern was in 2018, when the team went 8-1 in conference play and appeared in the Big Ten Championship game. In total, he logged nine winning seasons with the Wildcats.

On July 7, 2023, Fitzgerald was suspended for two weeks after a player accused him of being aware of hazing within the program. Law firm ArentFox Schiff conducted an independent investigation into the allegations.

Initially, the school said the investigation didn’t find sufficient evidence to support the player’s allegations. However, on July 10, 2023, the school fired Fitzgerald after The Daily Northwestern released a story that included detailed descriptions of hazing from the former player.

“Fitzgerald, who reportedly was owed $68 million from the private school on his contract that ran through 2031, filed a wrongful termination lawsuit in October 2023 for $130 million,” Detroit Free Press wrote. “Northwestern and Fitzgerald settled out of court on Aug. 21 this year for an undisclosed amount.

“Fitzgerald denied knowledge of the hazing, and the school issued a statement to USA TODAY saying evidence uncovered did not establish any player reported hazing to Fitzgerald or he condoned any actions and he was ‘incredibly upset and saddened’ when he learned of the alleged details.”