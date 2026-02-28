Pat Fitzgerald reveals biggest hurdle he has faced in recruiting at Michigan State

Pat Fitzgerald hasn’t seen too many hurdles in recruiting while at Michigan State. Ahead of his first year, he was just more concerned about the weather over the course of the winter.

After a long and mostly successful tenure at Northwestern, Fitzgerald gets another crack at a Big Ten gig. He won his lawsuit vs. Northwestern amid allegations of knowing about the hazing scandals throughout the football program, for which he was fired for.

So a new-look Fitzgerald and Michigan State could excel on the recruiting trail. After all, he said he wanted to build through high school and fill in where necessary through the portal.

“I don’t think there’s been a hurdle,” Fitzgerald said when addressing members of the media for National Signing Day. “Frankly, I think it’s just maybe a little bit more, just building relationships with the coaches in the state. I would obviously come to the state of Michigan when I was at my previous institution, it might be for a day, you know, I think I spent four or five days here, you know, through that two week period, give or take, maybe not a full day, but wrapping up some things.

“I think I’d have one day weathered out where I was going to go to some high schools, and then, because of the weather and the schools being closed, instead of doing that, going into the buildings, I just called the coaches, which was actually a little bit more efficient of my time, but maybe not as personal, but still had a chance to spend that so maybe the weather has been the biggest hurdle. You know, obviously, we had a storm go through, you know, kind of the middle part of the country that knocked out maybe some of our recruiting visits, so we adjusted, but the relationship building has been started in earnest.”

Fitzgerald talked about getting an edge. Perhaps that was something lacking in recent years in East Lansing, as the Spartans are now on their third coach in four years.

“We have to get back to that fundamental edge, that mental and emotional edge, and then just that era of physicality,” Fitzgerald said. “You have to practice hard to play hard, and that’s what we’re going to start going on. Everybody’s going to do it their way, but we’re going to do it the Spartan way. Our guys are embracing it, and that’s all I could ask right now.”

In 17 seasons at Northwestern, Fitzgerald went 110-101 and led the team to a 5-5 bowl record. The Wildcats were ranked as high as No. 10 by season’s end in 2020 and made two Big Ten Championship games under his watch.