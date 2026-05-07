After his firing from Northwestern ahead of the 2023 season, Pat Fitzgerald spent three years away from college football. He worked at Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy as a volunteer assistant, but is now back in the Big Ten as the head coach at Michigan State.

Northwestern fired Fitzgerald for cause amid an investigation into hazing allegations within the football program. However, he filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the school, which resulted in a settlement. In a statement, Northwestern said, “The evidence uncovered during extensive discovery did not establish that any player reported hazing to Coach Fitzgerald or that Coach Fitzgerald condoned or directed any hazing.”

From there, Fitzgerald became a hot name in coaching circles and eventually landed at Michigan State as the successor to Jonathan Smith. As for why the Spartans presented the right opportunity to come back, even though there were others, Fitzgerald said he saw both “fit” and alignment.

“It was just a perfect fit,” Fitzgerald told SiriusXM College Sports Radio. “When I sat down and talked to our great president here, Kevin Guskiewicz, and our terrific athletic director, J Batt, to see them aligned, to hear their alignment, to hear their vision and to talk about where this football program needs to get back to and their plan to get us there, it was a no-brainer.

“Frankly, there were some other opportunities that I think this is the perfect fit. I’m a Big Ten guy. To be at a place that has such a storied tradition, amazing fans. Then, to get here and to live it starting in early December, our students are incredible. Just excited to get back to work.”

Pat Fitzgerald: Michigan State ‘better than advertised’

Northwestern was Pat Fitzgerald’s first head coaching opportunity as he became the head coach at his alma mater in 2006 following the sudden passing of Randy Walker that June. He then became the winningest coach in program history with a 110-101 overall record, including a 65-76 mark in Big Ten play, along with two Big Ten Championship appearances.

After settling the wrongful termination suit with Northwestern, Fitzgerald said he felt “vindicated” as he sought a return to the sidelines. His first few months at Michigan State, including his first spring practice, have lived up to the billing and more.

“Our guys got a couple more weeks off, then we’re back at it,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s been better than advertised. I’ll just say that.”