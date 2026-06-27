Plaxico Burress puts Super Bowl XLII game-winning touchdown ball up for auction

Former New York Giants wide receiver Plaxico Burress put his legendary game-winning touchdown ball from Super Bowl XLII up for auction. That’s right, you could potentially own a piece of history for the right price!

Burress played for the Giants from 2005-08, having some of the best years of his career suiting up for Big Blue. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2000 out of Michigan State.

But the highlight of his career had to be the Super Bowl touchdown reception from Eli Manning. It put the Giants up 17-14 on the undefeated New England Patriots, clinching one of the greatest upsets in sports history.

So, if you want the ball and have a spot for it in your office, house or man-cave, get ready to fork over some big bucks. The ball is going to go for an estimated $100,000 to $200,000, with no reserve pitching.

“Few footballs in the history of the game carry the weight of this one. This is the ball from the final touchdown of Super Bowl XLII, the play that put the Giants ahead 17-14 and sealed one of the most stunning upsets the sport has ever seen over the New England Patriots,” the listing reads. “It comes directly from Plaxico Burress, the man who hauled in Eli Manning’s pass for the game-winning score.”

Amid some criticism on social media, Burress’ former teammate Lawrence Tynes came to his defense. The former Giants kicker had his share of big moments too!

“Yes sometimes players are in need of money but also as you age, things like this become less important,” Tynes wrote on Twitter/X. “A lot of my former teammates have sold things that are just fine financially. I would sell my NFC Championship Game Winning FG balls (Green Bay and San Francisco) for the right price. Everything is always for sale.”

Burress played for the Steelers (2000-04), Giants (2005-08), New York Jets (2011) and Steelers again (2012-13) in his career. He finished his career with 553 catches for 8,499 yards, 64 touchdowns and 15.4 yards per catch.

Burress played just 10 games in 2008 following Super Bowl win. He suffered an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound to his right thigh at a nightclub in New York City after signing a new five-year deal going into the year. He would not play in 2009 after the Giants released him and didn’t resurface until 2011 with the Jets.