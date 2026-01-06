Former South Carolina offensive lineman Nick Sharpe has committed to Michigan State, via the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Sharpe only spent one season with the Gamecocks.

He made nine appearances and five starts for the Gamecocks in the 2025 campaign. Before transferring to South Carolina, Sharpe spent four seasons at Wake Forest, where he amassed 24 appearances and 11 starts.

Sharpe redshirted his true freshman season with the Demon Deacons. He also used his medical redshirt in 2023 after suffering a season-ending injury in the second game of the year.

Nick Sharpe played high school football at Hunter Huss (NC), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 1,408 overall player and 109 defensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

At the time of his commitment to Michigan State, Sharpe was the No. 68 interior offensive lineman in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings. He is the ninth player to commit to Michigan State via the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason.

As of this report, the Spartans have lost 33 players to the portal. Of course, roster turnover is expected when a program brings in a new head coach. On Dec. 1, Michigan State officially named Pat Fitzgerald its next head coach.

Fitzgerald was the head coach at Northwestern from 2006-23. In his 17 seasons at the helm of the program, he led the Wildcats to a 110-101 mark and a 65-76 record in conference play. Now, he’s excited to bring a winning tradition to East Lansing.

“The choice of our attitude and the choice of our investment, and we will work relentlessly to make those two the cornerstones of what we stand for every single day,” Fitzgerald said. “… These beliefs have gotten me every step of the way, and they remain the heart of what this program will be here at Michigan State.

“… Michigan State has historically competed for Big Ten championships and my family, and I are grateful for the opportunity to make sure we get back to that place. We’re going to build this for long-term success, and we need everyone to buy in.”

