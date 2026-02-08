Much has been made of the play of Michigan State star Jeremy Fears of late, following a game against Minnesota in which cameras caught him making questionable contact with opponents several times. Another such incident occurred on Saturday in a game against Illinois.

Illinois coach Brad Underwood called for a replay review of a potential tripping situation by Fears against one of his players. His review was unsuccessful.

However, after the game, Spartans coach Tom Izzo was asked about the challenge and whether he was relieved that Jeremy Fears wasn’t hit with a flagrant foul, given what had occurred in the previous game. He was not a fan of the question.

“You know, Larry, you’re the only guy that would ask that question,” Izzo said. “I have no idea. I didn’t go over there. He breathes on somebody now there’s going to be a call thanks to what happened. So end of that story. Ask me another question, you won’t get an answer.”

Tom Izzo was asked of the unsuccessful appeal of Jeremy Fears’ potential “trip”



“If he breathes on somebody now, there’s gonna be a call. Thanks to what happened.”



“End of that story, ask me another question.”



🎥 @TheSpartanMag pic.twitter.com/xeb17TevtS — Michigan State Content (@msucontent) February 8, 2026

The incidents in the Minnesota game were enough that Izzo considered taking disciplinary action against Jeremy Fears. He opted not to, ultimately.

“I sat him for a while, and I don’t even know if I’m gonna start in the next game,” Izzo said immediately after the loss to the Golden Gophers. “But I stuck up for him, too, because of what happened in the last game. I’ll just say what happened in the last game; the way that was handled was poorly, too. And so that starts everything, but Jeremy’s got to grow up a little bit, but at least he played harder. I’m worried about my other (three) guys not playing hard enough.”

After that, Izzo apparently spoke on the team’s pre-game radio show ahead of the Illinois contest about Jeremy Fears and his status. He stated that Fears was “remorseful” for his actions in the Minnesota game, and that he was “comfortable” with how the program was handling the entire situation.

However, he did note that future instances of dirty contact could warrant a suspension for the third-year guard. In any case, it’s clear at this point that Fears will be under a microscope.

Izzo’s handling of Fears will also be heavily scrutinized moving forward. Michigan State is next in action against Wisconsin on Friday.