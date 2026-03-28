With Saturday’s loss to UConn in the Sweet 16, Tom Izzo’s 31st season at Michigan State came to an end. But at age 71, the natural question is whether retirement could be in the cards, and he made his thoughts very clear postgame.

Michigan State tried to make a charge in the second half and took a late lead at one point. But UConn got some important plays down the stretch to eventually seal the victory over the Spartans and secure a spot in the Elite 8.

Afterward, a reporter asked Izzo where he sees himself in five years now that Year 31 is in the books. His answer was simple: He wants to be competing for a title, and retirement “sure as hell won’t be now.”

“I’m feeling good,” Izzo said. “We all talk about retirement. Why? What the hell am I going to do? The minute I don’t feel good, the minute I don’t feel like I’m giving my AD or president or school every ounce of energy I have every day or that energy drops, you don’t have to worry about it. I don’t steal money. I won’t steal anybody’s time. But it’s sure as hell not going to be now.

“I’ve got some things to accomplish. I’m going to make damn sure that – I said a couple years ago that I’ll find a way to get back there. We’ve knocked on the door twice. We haven’t gotten back. We’ll get back.”

Tom Izzo: National title prep starts ‘after your last loss’

Michigan State made its second straight trip to the Sweet 16 this year, marking the first time the Spartans pulled off the feat in a decade. MSU and UConn battled it out in a hotly contested game before Tarris Reed and Alex Karaban made big plays down the stretch for the Huskies en route to the win.

Now, Tom Izzo said the preparation starts now to win a title next season. He admitted it’s a bit different in the new era of college basketball, but he’s ready to get back to – and stay at – work.

“Those things usually start after your last loss,” Izzo said. “Nowadays it’s a little more screwed up, but not at Michigan State. After our last loss, we all talked about what we’ve got to do next year and how we’ve got to learn from this. I’ve got to give UConn a lot of credit, but man, we didn’t look like ourselves early.

“You’re right. That’s got to fall on the coach. I’ve got to get them ready to do that. I don’t know.”