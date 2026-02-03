Tom Izzo dismisses idea of short handshake between him, Dusty May after game

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo brushed aside any suggestion of tension with Michigan’s Dusty May following Saturday’s rivalry matchup. He pushed back firmly against the idea that their brief postgame handshake carried any deeper meaning.

After the Wolverines defeated the Spartans 83-71 in East Lansing, speculation surfaced about how quickly the two coaches exchanged words at midcourt. Izzo made it clear during his latest press conference that he wasn’t interested in fueling that narrative.

“No,” Izzo said when asked about the handshake. “Some guys I talk to. I have no interest in talking to my rival. Some guys I don’t. It was a handshake. It was probably no different than the one last year. There should be a lot bigger things to get into than a god darn handshake.”

Izzo even mocked the idea that the exchange deserved attention, suggesting the controversy was manufactured: “Sorry, but you guys got to have something that’s controversial,” Izzo added. “I’m surprised nobody brought up the timeout.”

The comments come amid heightened tension following remarks from May earlier this week, when he criticized Michigan State’s physical play and suggested some actions crossed a line: “I think there were several plays that were very dangerous,” May said Monday. “I’m incredibly proud of our guys for their self-control and restraint. But they’re not isolated incidents.”

Alas, May’s remarks referenced a sequence involving Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. and Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg, in which Fears appeared to attempt to trip Lendeborg during a defensive closeout. The play went unwhistled, but video clips circulated widely afterward.

Izzo addressed those comments directly, defending the nature of rivalry basketball while acknowledging he spoke with his player: “I thought there were a couple plays the other way too,” Izzo stated. “Jumping into a guy and getting a foul when it was a complete joke. This is what it’s supposed to be.”

Nevertheless, Izzo said he handled any concerns internally, and he has no interest in escalating the situation publicly: “There were some things Jeremy did. I addressed them,” Izzo said. “But him and their point guard were going at it pretty good. That’s what happens in games like this. If anybody did anything dirty, tell him to call me. I’d be more than happy to address it.”

With Michigan improving to 20-1 and Michigan State sitting at 19-3, Izzo made it clear he’s already turning the page: “Michigan’s over,” Izzo said. “I’m moving on to Minnesota.”

For Izzo, the rivalry remains exactly what it’s always been, intense, physical and emotional. Not something defined by a handshake at midcourt, but by the players doing the hard work.