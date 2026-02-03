Tom Izzo issues bizarre challenge to Michigan State reporters in long rant during press conference

Tom Izzo didn’t take kindly to reporters questioning his decision to sit center Carson Cooper for the final 9:46 of the first half against Michigan after he picked up his second foul. Michigan State trailed the Wolverines by 16 at halftime and ultimately lost 83-71.

However, Izzo doesn’t believe the Spartans lost because of his decision to sit Cooper. In fact, Izzo turned the question on reporters and even began to criticize the press for not attending Michigan State’s practices that are open to media once a week.

“Tell all your people that write in, if they want to coach the team, they can coach the team, including you,” Izzo said. “If I’m a little testy on it, you guys, I invite you to practice once a week. Three or four of you come for like 20 minutes. I invite you for the whole freaking practice. Come on and watch.

“… Let me make this clear. When I open it up for media, on media day, you can come in time to see me brush my teeth before I come down to practice, if you’d like to. … Most of you don’t want to come up and sit through the whole thing. And if you do, you’re up there talking and gaggling and everything else. You’re not watching to see what’s going on. So don’t kid yourselves.”

Izzo further emphasized that no matter what he does, he will always have critics. He said if he had played Cooper with two fouls and he’d picked up a third, reporters would’ve criticized that decision as well.

Izzo argued that a coach can only do one thing right: Win. While Izzo couldn’t lead Michigan State to a victory on Saturday, the Spartans have done plenty of winning this season.

Michigan State boasts a 19-3 overall record and a 7-2 mark in conference play. Most notably, the Spartans have impressive wins over Arkansas, Kentucky and North Carolina.

After reaching the Elite Eight last season, Tom Izzo and Co. have their eyes set on even greater achievements this year. Izzo won’t allow the media to distract him from the experience.

“It bothers me some of these questions because I think I’ve been transparent enough and honest enough with you guys more than any coach you all deal with,” Izzo said. “… The sad part is, I get along with all you guys, but I’m not a punching bag either.”