Tom Izzo jokes he wanted Michigan to get 'a little overconfident' after near Michigan State loss vs. Rutgers

Rutgers nearly came back to defeat No. 8 Michigan State on senior night on Thursday, erasing a 19-point deficit only to lose to the Spartans, 91-87. After the game, Tom Izzo addressed the crowd — where he left with fans with a mic drop ahead of Sunday’s regular season finale vs. No. 3 Michigan.

“The only reason we didn’t finish it strong,” Izzo said jokingly. “I just wanted to let the University of Michigan get a little overconfident because, like it or not, we’re going to show up Sunday.”

The crowd on hand — which had not left as the team stayed on the court await Izzo’s parting words — were fired up by his words, joking or not. After all, the Spartans are looking to avenge the Jan. 30 loss to the Wolverines on their home floor, 83-71.

Though, Wolverines fans could argue that Michigan State nearly lost to a team with a 12-18 record. It wasn’t exactly an X’s and O’s issue for the Spartans. Instead, Izzo decided to mass sub some of his reserve seniors in the final two minutes of the game — leading by 14 — before Rutgers took advantage of the mismatches.

Izzo subbed his starters back in with 44 seconds to go. Still, Rutgers whittled the lead down two as little as one basket before Jeremy Fears sealed the game on the free throw line.

During his postgame interview, Izzo took all the blame for his team almost blowing what appeared to be an insurmountable lead. He wanted to play his seniors, and even told the crowd that honoring the senior night tradition is almost worth taking a loss.

While Izzo’s finale comments are the biggest takeaways, he left the crowd with one final goodbye to his seniors, while praising their 25-5 record. This includes a 55-12 mark over the last two seasons.

Now, the Spartans turn their attention toward Sunday’s road trip at No. 3 Michigan for a top-10 rivalry matchup. Tip-off is set for 4:30 p.m. ET live on CBS.