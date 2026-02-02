Tom Izzo responds to Dusty May comments on dirty plays: 'Tell him to call me'

On Saturday, Michigan defeated Michigan State 83-71. As expected in a rivalry game, the showdown didn’t lack physicality. On Monday, Wolverines head coach Dusty May called out Michigan State for some of its plays, insinuating the Spartans could’ve hurt Michigan’s players.

“I think there were several plays that were very dangerous,” May said. “I’m incredibly proud of our guys for the responses they had to those situations. Their self-control, their restraint, their impulse control. I’ll leave it at that. But they’re not isolated incidents.”

May’s comments were in response to a question about a play where Michigan State point guard Jeremy Fears seemingly intended to trip Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg. On Monday, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo responded to May’s comments.

“I have no idea, but I do know that I thought there were a couple plays the other way too, like jumping into a guy and getting a foul when it was a complete joke,” Izzo said. “This is what it’s supposed to be. And you know what? Michigan’s over. I’m moving on to Minnesota.

“No insult to you, I don’t care what Dusty says. I don’t care what they say. I don’t care. There were some things Jeremy did. I addressed on them. But, him and their point guard were going at it pretty good. That’s what happens in games like this. So, if anybody did anything dirty, tell him to call me, and I would be more than happy to address it. If it was physical play, that’s the way that game’s always going to be.”

Despite any questionable plays, Jeremy Fears played excellent against the Wolverines. The sophomore guard tallied a game-high 31 points, five rebounds and seven assists, while shooting 9-20 from the field. Moreover, Fears recorded four steals against the Wolverines.

Unfortunately for Tom Izzo and Co., Fears’ heroic performance wasn’t enough to lead them to victory. After all, Michigan had several standout performers as well.

Most notably, big man Yaxel Lendeborg notched 26 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. He shot 6-13 from the floor. With the win, Michigan improved to 20-1 this season.

In the latest AP Top 25, Michigan maintained its No. 2 rankings, while Michigan State fell three spots to No. 10. The two teams will face off again in their regular-season finale on March 8. The highly-anticipated showdown could have significant postseason implications.